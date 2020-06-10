Mixed Movements in West and Central Africa, February – April 2020

This regional update covers the period from February to April 2020 and provides an overview of regional trends in the field of mixed movements as well as programming by UNHCR and partners to enhance the protection of refugees, asylum-seekers and stateless people on the move in such context. Mixed flows refer to situations where a number of persons are travelling together, generally in an irregular manner, using the same routes and means of transportation, but for different reasons.

KEY DATA

Despite border closure due to COVID-19, 72 persons on the move were identified in Mali within outgoing mixed flows and 32 in incoming flows (April 2020).

While 472 persons with intentions to seek asylum were identified within mixed movements in Niger, beyond the Agadez region, as well as 52 individuals at risk of statelessness and 9 unaccompanied and separated children (February-April 2020), 3,311 individuals, including 142 refugees and 53 asylum-seekers, were recorded in mixed flows in Chad (April 2020).

208 unaccompanied or separated children, mainly originating from Burkina Faso, Cameroon and Côte d'Ivoire, were identified along mixed movements routes in Mali by UNHCR and partners AMSS et CIAUD-Canada (February-March 2020). 1,682 Nigerien talibes children forcibly returned from Nigeria were registered at Niger border points (March 2020).

The arrest of approximately 20 Burkina Faso nationals was reported in Ghana as they were trying to enter the territory through an unofficial entry point (March 2020).

128 persons were evacuated from Libya to Niger in the framework of the Emergency Evacuation Transit Mechanism established to facilitate the access to protection and solutions of the most vulnerable refugees detained in Libya (12 March 2020).