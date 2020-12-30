Mixed Movements in West and Central Africa, August – October 2020

This update covers the period from August to October 2020 and provides a brief overview of the regional trends for West and Central Africa as well as UNHCR’s implemented activities pertaining to mixed movements across the region.

People travelling as part of mixed movements have varying needs and profiles and may include asylum-seekers, refugees, stateless persons, victims of trafficking, unaccompanied or separated children, and migrants in an irregular situation. Mixed movements are often complex and can present challenges for all those involved.