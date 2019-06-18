Mixed Movements in West Africa - UNHCR March/April 2019 Update

This update covers the period March-April 2019 and provides an overview of regional and country trends as well as of programming and advocacy work undertaken by UNHCR Operations in the field of Mixed Movements. It includes contributions from: RRWA; Algeria; Burkina Faso; Chad; Ghana; Liberia; Mali and Niger.

Introduction

The scope, magnitude and complexity of mixed movements in West Africa continued to increase significantly, as intensifying conflicts, violent extremism and large-scale violence engendered unprecedented secondary movements. In West Africa, persons of concern to UNHCR, including refugees, asylum-seekers, stateless persons and persons at risk of statelessness, remain largely invisible among people moving within mixed flows, both within West Africa and en route to Europe.

Until the root causes and triggers of displacement are addressed in many countries in nearby regions, people will continue to seek safety and protection. Forced displacement from Mali, northern Nigeria, Cameroon, Burkina Faso and western Niger could contribute to onward movement towards Europe via the Central Mediterranean or Western Mediterranean routes.

Documenting the scale and nature of risks and abuses along travel routes is challenging. For many, the crossing of the Mediterranean is just a final step of a much longer and often very dangerous journey that has included passing through areas of armed conflict, crossing deserts, and for some, being held for ransom and tortured, or trafficked for sexual or labour exploitation. Evidence suggests that refugees on the move across West and North Africa are at risk of death, extreme physical abuse, sexual and gender-based violence, kidnapping, robberies and detention. Refugee protection in the context of mixed movements is part of UNHCR’s core mandate and should be mainstreamed into the regular activities of the operation.

UNHCR’s proactive engagement in the context of mixed flows does not imply an extension of UNHCR’s mandate but derives in fact directly from the exercise of its protection mandate.The complex phenomenon of mixed movements in West Africa therefore requires UNHCR to adopt a multi-functional and multi-dimensional response, embracing the Organization’s longer-term strategic thinking, linking humanitarian and development approaches and engaging nontraditional donors.