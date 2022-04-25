MINUSMA strengthens its security operations in the Ménaka region and stresses the need for effective cross-border cooperation

Bamako, 25 April 2022 - In response to the marked deterioration of the security situation observed in recent weeks in the Ménaka region, MINUSMA has intensified its security and protection activities, both in the town itself and in the surrounding area, in close cooperation with the local Malian authorities.

Specifically, the Mission's military and police components, in coordination with the Malian Defence and Security Forces, conduct daily day and night patrols in Ménaka. Patrols are also conducted by MINUSMA Force in the immediate vicinity of Ménaka and beyond. These will be reinforced in the coming period with the launch of further operations that will significantly extend the reach of the MINUSMA force in support of the civilian population. This effort is in addition to the actions carried out in various locations in the so-called "three borders" area.

In addition, the civilian components of MINUSMA are continuing efforts to prevent and defuse inter-communal tensions that have resurfaced as a result of the deteriorating security situation. This work is carried out in close collaboration with the relevant Malian structures, namely the Regional Reconciliation Support Teams (RRST). It includes sustained advocacy with local actors, including community leaders, as well as training sessions on their role in peacebuilding and the preservation of social cohesion.

MINUSMA is also supporting humanitarian actors to facilitate the delivery of much-needed assistance to the affected population.

Finally, a fact-finding investigation into human rights violations and abuses has been initiated. The abuses perpetrated against the civilian population will be duly documented and the related report made public. The aim is to identify the perpetrators and facilitate their prosecution.

It should be recalled that the attacks perpetrated in recent weeks by armed terrorist groups have had a devastating impact. Many civilians have been killed. Similarly, there have been significant displacements of people fleeing the localities attacked by the terrorist groups. This has led to increased pressure on the host communities in Ménaka and in other localities considered safer where these displaced people have temporarily settled. Massive destruction of property and livelihoods has also been reported.

MINUSMA reiterates its concern about this situation. It condemns the abuses committed against civilians, as well as the destruction of their property and livelihoods. It stresses that the current developments in the Ménaka region highlight, if needs be, not only the need for a stronger State presence, through the acceleration of the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement, but also the need to strengthen cross-border cooperation, given the regional nature of the security challenges facing the Sahel.

MINUSMA is in close contact with the Malian authorities to determine the nature of additional support it could provide, in addition to what has been mobilised for the hard-hit populations of the Ménaka region.