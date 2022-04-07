MINUSMA continues its efforts to shed light on the allegations of serious violations of human rights and of international humanitarian law in Moura

Bamako, 7 April 2022 - MINUSMA reiterates its deep concern at the allegations of serious violations of human rights and of international humanitarian law during an anti-terrorist operation conducted from 27 to 31 March by the Malian Armed Forces in the village of Moura, Djenné Circle, in the centre of the country. In this regard, it notes the decision of the Malian authorities to open an investigation to establish the facts.

MINUSMA has formally opened an investigation since 29 March in accordance with its human rights mandate and in support of fact-finding efforts and has informed the Malian authorities. In accordance with procedures established since its deployment, the Mission has been in contact with the authorities to obtain air access to Moura, which is in an area where MINUSMA has never undertaken operations and which is extremely difficult to access.

