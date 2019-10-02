MINUSMA condemns in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks on Mondoro and Boulkessi

Bamako, 2 October 2019 - The United Nations Integrated Multidimensional Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) is dismayed by the toll of the simultaneous terrorist attacks on a Malian G5 Sahel unit position in Boulkessi and the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) in Mondoro, on 30 September and 1st of October 2019 in central Mali.

The Mission condemns with the utmost energy these attacks, which occurred only a few days after the 74th United Nations General Assembly, where security in Mali and the Sahel was given an important place on the agenda of several high-level meetings attended by Heads of State of the region.

“These acts of terror will not hinder the joint efforts of the Malian Government and its partners for peace and security. At a time when the Government of Mali and its friends are pooling their efforts to overcome a security crisis with deleterious effects on the Sahel, these acts from another era cannot undermine our commitment and determination”, said Head of MINUSMA, Mr Mahamat Saleh Annadif.

Mr. Annadif also reiterated MINUSMA’s strong commitment to implement the mandate it received from the Security Council. Support for the implementation of the Peace and Reconciliation Agreement and the stabilization of the Centre of the country will remain the cornerstones of its action. “The United Nations will spare no effort in supporting the G5-Sahel and the FAMa in their mission to fight terrorism. MINUSMA has provided the G5-Sahel Force with aerial support to strengthen its position in Boulkessi and has evacuated the injured" he informed.

MINUSMA extends its deepest condolences to the Government of Mali and to the grieving families. The Mission wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.