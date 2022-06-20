MINUSMA condemns attacks on civilians in central Mali and the Gao region

Bamako, 20 June 2022 - MINUSMA has learned with dismay of the attacks by extremist groups on several villages in the Bandiagara region of Central Mali on 18 and 19 June 2022. More than 100 civilians were killed, and several homes and shops were burned. These attacks also led to the forced displacement of several hundred civilians.

In addition, attacks also took place in several localities of the Gao region, causing the death of dozens of civilians, as well as the displacement of populations fleeing the resulting insecurity.

MINUSMA strongly condemns these heinous acts, which constitute serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. The Mission extends its condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of Mali and wishes a speedy recovery to the injured. It fully shares the grief that has once again befallen Mali.

In accordance with its mandate, and as a follow-up to contacts initiated as soon as it was informed of the atrocities in the Bandiagara region, the Mission, today, facilitated a preliminary mission for the regional authorities to the areas affected by violence. An integrated team from the Mission operating from Mopti took part in the visit. Similarly, the Mission assisted in the evacuation of wounded civilians to Sévaré town.

Other concrete measures are envisaged in support of the Malian authorities' efforts to assist the population and strengthen their security. More broadly, the Mission will continue its efforts to help stabilize central Mali, which is one of its strategic priorities.

Specific measures are also underway to address the resurgence of attacks against civilians in the Gao region. These will build on the action that was launched several weeks ago after extremist groups committed serious abuses in the region, particularly in the Ansongo cercle.

In addition, and in accordance with its human rights mandate, MINUSMA will investigate the circumstances of these attacks. In so doing, the objective is to support efforts by the relevant Malian authorities to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of these heinous acts.

MINUSMA remains committed to provide any further support the Malian authorities may require, including the deployment of additional assets to areas affected by violence. It is more necessary than ever to intensify efforts to ensure better protection of the civilian population and, to this end, to mobilize all available resources and ensure their judicious use.

