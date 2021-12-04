MINUSMA condemns the attack which claimed the lives of more than 30 civilians in Songho and calls for increased mobilization for the stabilization of the Center region in Mali

Bamako, 4 December 2021 - On 3 December, more than 30 civilians, including women and children, who were in a vehicle transporting them to the weekly market in Bandiagara, were killed in an attack by armed elements. The attack took place near the village of Songho, on the SonghoBandiagara road in central Mali. More than 18 other people were also injured.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, El-Ghassim WANE, strongly condemns this despicable attack. He offers MINUSMA's condolences to the grieving families and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. He reiterates the Mission's continued solidarity with the people of Central Mali, who continue to pay a heavy price for the multi-faceted violence that has plagued the region in recent years, as well as with the Government and the entire Malian people.

"This deliberate attack against civilians, which constitutes a serious breach of International Human Rights Law and Humanitarian Law, once again highlights the urgency of the restoration of security and state authority throughout Mali," said Mr. WANE. In this context, MINUSMA welcomes the efforts made by the Malian authorities to develop a strategy for the stabilization of the Centre and will continue to provide all the necessary support both for the finalization of this strategy and for its implementation, as requested by the United Nations Security Council.

The Special Representative reaffirms MINUSMA's commitment to continually work to optimize its efforts to protect civilians, in support of the efforts of the Malian Government.

Contact:

Myriam Dessables

Directrice de la communication MINUSMA

Mobile : +223 94 95 00 52

Courriel : dessables@un.org