14 Feb 2020

MINUSMA condemns the attack on Ogossagou

Report
from UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali
Published on 14 Feb 2020

Bamako, February 14, 2020. The village of Ogossagou, located in the Bankass circle in Mopti region, was attacked this morning at around 5 a.m.

The attack claimed the lives of many villagers and left several injured. Houses were also burned. MINUSMA deployed a quick reaction force to the scene as soon as it learned of the attack as part of its Mandate of Protection of Civilians. In support to the Government of Mali, the UN mission also provided air support to prevent further attacks and rapidly evacuate the wounded.

The Head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif expressed his "shock and outrage" at attack. "At a time when we were receiving positive developments from the North of the country, what is happening in the Centre is appalling. I strongly condemn it. There is an urgent need to break the spiral of violence in this region," the head of the UN Mission deployed in Mali added.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif indicated that MINUSMA stands ready to support the Government of Mali for the investigation and any other action to alleviate the situation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.