MINUSMA condemns the attack on Ogossagou

Bamako, February 14, 2020. The village of Ogossagou, located in the Bankass circle in Mopti region, was attacked this morning at around 5 a.m.

The attack claimed the lives of many villagers and left several injured. Houses were also burned. MINUSMA deployed a quick reaction force to the scene as soon as it learned of the attack as part of its Mandate of Protection of Civilians. In support to the Government of Mali, the UN mission also provided air support to prevent further attacks and rapidly evacuate the wounded.

The Head of MINUSMA, Mahamat Saleh Annadif expressed his "shock and outrage" at attack. "At a time when we were receiving positive developments from the North of the country, what is happening in the Centre is appalling. I strongly condemn it. There is an urgent need to break the spiral of violence in this region," the head of the UN Mission deployed in Mali added.

Mahamat Saleh Annadif indicated that MINUSMA stands ready to support the Government of Mali for the investigation and any other action to alleviate the situation.