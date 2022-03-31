MINUSMA concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the tri-border area and its impact on the civilian population

Bamako, March 31, 2022 - The security situation in the Tri-border area between Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso, particularly in the localities of Tessit, Talataye, Ansongo and the Ménaka region, has deteriorated considerably in recent weeks. Attacks by armed terrorist groups have had a devastating impact on the already distressed civilian population, resulting in dozens of deaths and significant displacement of populations to Gao and Ansongo towns.

MINUSMA expresses its deep concern over these developments, and strongly condemns the killings and other criminal acts committed against the civilian population. Every effort must be made to bring the perpetrators to justice.

In response to this situation, the MINUSMA force has deployed a unit to the area for over a week and is in the process of deploying another today.

Mission teams have also been mobilized to better assess the impact of the violence on communities in the affected areas. In this context, a fact-finding investigation of human rights violations and abuses has been initiated.

MINUSMA remains in close contact with the authorities to determine the nature of the additional support it could provide to the population.