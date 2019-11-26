MINUSMA Chief pays tribute to the memory of fallen French soldiers

Bamako, 26 Novembre 2019 – MINUSMA Chief paid tribute this morning to thirteen French soldiers of Barkhane Force who were victims of an accident between two helicopters during a combat operation against jihadists in Mali. "The French operation, Barkhane, is relentlessly working in the Sahel and Mali to preserve the security of the populations affected by terrorism," said the Special Representative of the United Nations SecretaryGeneral in Mali, Mr. Annadif, adding, "I salute the memory of the fallen soldiers and extend my deepest sympathy to the French Government, all the bereaved families and the soldiers of Operation Barkhane".

Contact:

Mr. Olivier Salgado Spokesperson MINUSMA Mobile : +223 94 95 03 02 E-mail : salgado@un.org