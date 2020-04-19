Midterm report of the Panel of Experts on Mali (S/2020/158/Rev.1)

Summary

During the reporting period, there has been little progress on the implementation of the Agreement on Peace and Reconciliation in Mali, largely because for six months, the Agreement Monitoring Committee (Comité de suivi de l’accord – CSA) held no meetings and a lengthy inclusive national dialogue needed to be concluded. In September 2019, the Government of Mali unilaterally cancelled a Committee meeting planned to be held in Kidal. Following public statements by the Niger to the effect that the region was a sanctuary for terrorists and allusions to a possible revision of the Agreement as part of the national dialogue, the Coordination des mouvements de l’Azawad (CMA) walked out but eventually returned to both venues. However, these events damaged trust between the parties, as highlighted at the high-level Committee meeting on 19 January 2020.

The inter-Malian consultation framework, which was launched in September 2018 under the auspices of the Minister for Social Cohesion, Peace and National Reconciliation, appears to be the most appropriate mechanism to rebuild trust. However, its future is uncertain because the Government has reorganized the lines of supervision, which have been split up between the Minister for Social Cohesion, Peace and National Reconciliation and the new Minister for Foreign Affairs. In the context of the critical stance taken by the Niger and discontent on the part of Algeria with the cancellation of the Committee meeting, the Minister for Foreign Affairs has assumed a prominent role by guiding the implementation process. As a result, however, armed movements are confused about who their interlocutor is on behalf of the Government.

Notwithstanding the political turmoil surrounding the implementation of the Agreement, parties continued to coordinate actions to accelerate the disarmament, demobilization and integration of new members into the army within the framework of the Committee’s Technical Commission on Security. A total of 1,330 members of armed groups completed the process and in January 2020, the first battalions of the reconstituted Malian army, more than 400 troops strong, started to deploy to Kidal, Timbuktu and Gao. However, the accelerated disarmament, demobilization and reintegration has not been without its difficulties, such as neglect by the Government of the newly integrated members of the Malian armed forces, a three-month delay in the issuance of formal decisions to attribute military ranks and appointments, and a lack of adequate equipment.

Countries in the region have been affected by the stalling implementation of the Agreement. The escalation of cross-border violence and the attacks on national security and defence forces in the Niger and Burkina Faso, due to the security vacuum on the Malian side of the border, has tested the patience of neighbouring countries and regional institutions with actors to the limit, as illustrated by statements on the status of Kidal by the President of the Niger, Mahamadou Issoufou, and by the Economic Community of West African States in September.

In Mali, the balance of power among signatory and compliant armed groups significantly changed in 2019. As described in detail in the most recent final report of the Panel of Experts (S/2019/636), one year ago, the leaders of the main armed groups in northern Mali gathered in Bamako at the initiative of General El Hadji Ag Gamou of the Malian armed forces, the de facto military commander of the Groupe d’autodéfense des Touaregs Imghad et leurs alliés, (GATIA) to form a broad alliance to counter terrorism and regain control of the ground lost, first, to Jama’a Nusrat ul-Islam wa al-Muslimin (listed under QDe.159), and then to Islamic State West Africa Province (listed under QDe.162). CMA disrupted Gamou’s initiative and, instead, imposed its own coexistence strategy with terrorist armed groups. CMA argues that the deployment of the reconstituted army, coupled with institutional reforms in line with the Agreement, is a non-negotiable precondition to combating terrorism and organized crime. The Panel will monitor closely how CMA will adapt its strategy now that the first battalions of the reconstituted army are being deployed.

In addition, CMA, furthered its military expansionist strategy in breach of the ceasefire signed in Ougadougou, which stipulates that armed groups should refrain from engaging in hostile operations and freeze their military positions, by promoting a rift within the Plateforme des mouvements du 14 juin 2014 d’Alger, which led to the creation of two distinct organizations using the same name. This diminished the chances that the Committee would effectively resume its work. The split of the Plateforme also engendered a new type of ceasefire violation between, on one hand, the newly formed Groupe d’autodéfense des Touaregs Imghad et leurs alliésCoordination des mouvements de l’Azawad (GATIA-CMA) of Haballa Ag Hamzatta and sanctioned individual Ahmoudou Ag Asriw (listed under MLi.001), supported by the Mouvement arabe de l’Azawad (MAA)-Plateforme based in Gao and led by sanctioned individual Mohamed Ould Mataly (MLi.008) under the leadership of Harouna Toureh and, on the other hand, the original GATIA of General Gamou allied with MAA-Plateforme based Timbuktu and led by Moulaye Ahmed Ould Moulaye, under the overall leadership of Fahad Ag Almahmoud.

Further steps in the proactive strategy of CMA aimed at regaining its centrality as the main political and military actor in northern Mali and, potentially, at gaining more leverage for the final round of negotiations with the Government of Mali are: (a) the first extension of the so-called Acharouchou operations to Timbuktu, planned next for the Gourma area and the Ménaka Region, and (b) the “conventions season”, which took place from October 2019 to January 2020, during which the future merger of the three components of CMA into a single organization was announced in front of thousands of participants gathered in Kidal and Ber and several hundred vehicles mounted with machine guns were showcased in military parades.

A rapprochement between CMA, MAA-Plateforme and GATIA-CMA appears to have served to coordinate the movement of narcotics between the Gao and Kidal Regions, as no new violent incidents involving convoys have been reported. In contrast, rivalry over convoys frequently results in violent incidents in Timbuktu Region between what appear to be criminal networks affiliated with CMA and MAAPlateforme. Recent seizures of cannabis resin (hashish) in Mauritania and Western Sahara – originating from Morocco and on its way to Mali – should, during the remainder of the Panel’s mandate, shed more light on the individuals who command trade and the associated convoys.

While investigating additional competing criminal networks, the Panel delved further into the network commanded by sanctioned individual Mohamed Ben Ahmed Mahri (MLi.007), also known as Rouggy. From previously reported cases involving major seizures in Guinea-Bissau, Morocco and the Niger described in its previous reports, the Panel has made inquiries with Member States and financial institutions and in doing so identified a string of shell companies that have been established in Algeria, Mali, Morocco and the Niger, likely for the purpose of laundering drug money and financing trafficking operations. In view of the asset freeze measure, companies directly managed by Mohamed Ben Ahmed Mahri should be mentioned under his listing for use in the due diligence efforts of financial institutions.

Asset freezes in respect of five individuals were applied on 19 December 2019. In spite of this recent date, the Panel has not yet obtained evidence of any violations. However, the Panel has documented multiple travel ban violations by three of the eight sanctioned individuals. The Panel urges Member States to effectively implement the sanctions measures and believes that the international mediation partners could consider and, as a consequence, terminate the continued involvement of sanctioned individuals in the mechanisms for the implementation of the peace agreement, such as the Agreement Monitoring Committee or the disarmament, demobilization and reintegration process. Doing so would enhance the stigmatizing and dissuasive effect of sanctions on individuals identified as obstructing or threatening the implementation of the Agreement. In addition, for consistency, the Committee should also apply the asset freeze to the three individuals listed on 20 December 2018.