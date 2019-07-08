Media Advisory: United Nations Special Representative for Children and Armed Conflict Travels to Mali

New York / Bamako – The Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Children and Armed Conflict, Ms. Virginia Gamba, will travel to Mali from 9 to 13 July 2019. Her first mission to Mali aims to assess the impact of the conflict on children, engage and advocate for better protection with all relevant stakeholders, and follow-up on opportunities to strengthen the protection of boys and girls affected by the armed conflict.

During her visit, she will meet with members of the Government, the diplomatic community including regional organisations, UN partners as well as civil society. The Special Representative will take part in a national launch of her new initiative “Act to Protect Children Affected by Conflict” and meet children released by armed groups enrolled in reintegration programs. She will also undertake a field mission outside of Bamako to witness first-hand the work of child protection actors on the ground.

The mission of the Special Representative is organized in close cooperation with the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) and UNICEF.