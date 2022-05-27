Media Advisory: UN Humanitarian Chief to visit Mali

WHO: Martin Griffiths, United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

WHAT: Mission to Mali.

WHEN: 28-31 May 2022.

WHERE: Bamako.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, will visit Mali from 28 to 31 May 2022.

People in Mali are reeling from the impact of decades of conflict, deep poverty, climate shocks, mounting insecurity and disease outbreaks. A record 7.5 million people need humanitarian assistance, or 1 in 3 people.

During his visit, Mr. Griffiths is expected to meet with senior Government officials and representatives of the humanitarian and donor communities. He also plans to visit humanitarian projects and meet with affected communities to discuss the challenges they face.

For further information, please contact:

In Mali: Ibrahima Kone, kone65@un.org

In Geneva: Jens Laerke, laerke@un.org, Vanessa Huguenin, huguenin@un.org