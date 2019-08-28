Malian Children Face Grave Violations

By Michael Arunga, Emergency Communications Specialist, World Vision Mali

Bamako (August 28, 2019) Children in Mali, the focus of World Vision’s operations, are in grave danger, following a sharp increase in violence, particularly their killing and maiming, UNICEF has warned. Link to UNICEF article

According to UNICEF, preliminary data recorded shows that more than 150 children were killed in the first half of 2019 and 75 were injured in violent attacks. It further reports that recruitment and use of children in armed groups doubled in comparison to the same period in 2018, and more than 900 schools remain closed due to insecurity.

Reacting to the report, World Vision Mali and Mauritania’s National Director, Lilian Dodzo, has described the findings as sad, pledging her organisation’s continued and sustained efforts to ensure the future of Mali’s vulnerable children is secured.

“World Vision will continue its emergency humanitarian response and other development interventions in central and northern Mali. This is to ensure affected children are reached and positively impacted with our life-saving and child protection interventions, while also educating local leaders and communities on ‘Do No Harm’ principles. These aim at protecting children from any form of violence and exploitation in their communities,” Ms. Dodzo says.

While releasing the findings, UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore said, “all parties must stop attacks on children and take all necessary measures to keep them out of harm’s way, in line with international human rights and humanitarian law. Children should be going to school and playing with their friends, not worrying about attacks or being forced to fight.”

World Vision Mali and Mauritania Director for Humanitarian Emergency Affairs (HEA), Simon Mane says life-saving interventions to the affected vulnerable populations, including children, will continue in conflict riddled central and northern Mali. He thanked World Vision Mali’s funding partners, but appealed for more donors to reach the escalating number of people affected, especially children.

The conflict has affected 3.2 million people, including 1.6 million children. More than 68% of those in need of assistance live in the central and northern regions, particularly Mopti, which alone accounts for 30% of these people. (Humanitarian Needs Overview-HNO 2019)

A total of 328,548 people in the Segou and Mopti regions, where World Vision Mali operates, require food assistance. The insecurity has resulted in 474 schools in the Mopti region remaining closed in 2017-2018. This has deprived 30,000 children of their right to education.

