Mali WASH Capacity Statement

World Vision began working in Mali in 1975, following a significant drought. Emergency response efforts were swiftly followed by development programmes addressing the need for improved access to safe water, healthcare, agriculture, and education. Over the past two decades. World Vision has collaborated with the Mali government to assist households, communities, schools, and healthcare facilities (HCFs) with sustainable WASH services.

Today, WVM operates in 34 programme areas across the nation. Since the inception of World Vision’s WASH programming in Mali, bringing life-changing clean water to the marginalised and vulnerable has been central to our mission and organisational identity. This distinctive, unwavering focus has guided WVM as we reached nearly 1.5 million people with improved WASH interventions from 2003 through 2020.

Read about our impact, goals and approaches for WASH programming in the country.