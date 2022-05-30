Mali- Violent clashes and displacement (DG ECHO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 May 2022)

Since 22 May 2022, violent clashes between signatory Tuareg movements and radical armed groups in Northern Mali, at the border with Niger are causing displacements of more than 3000 people, especially women and children, from the villages of Emis-Emis, Inecar, Igadou and Aghazraghen towards Menaka.
Civilians are caught in the fire and obliged to flee their towns, but also threatened with retortions and executed on the spot. This follows a series of violent events last month in Anderamboukane in which more than 300 civilians lost their life, including by interventions of the Malian Armed Forces.
Security conditions are deeply deteriorating in Menaka region and humanitarian access is under growing constraint with a part of the region not accessible since weeks.