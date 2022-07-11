Mali: Violence Against Health Care in Conflict 2021

On February 1, 2021 Katiba Macina fighters kidnapped six health INGO employees – three men and three women – in Mali’s Mopti region. The three women were released later that day, while the men were held until February 24.

OVERVIEW

The Safeguarding Health in Conflict Coalition (SHCC) identified 18 incidents of violence against or obstruction of health care in Mali in 2021, compared to 11 in 2020.

Twenty-nine health workers were kidnapped in these incidents in 2021.

This factsheet is based on the dataset 2021 SHCC Health Care Mali Data, which is available for download on the Humanitarian Data Exchange (HDX).