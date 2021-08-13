Mali
Mali – Violence against civilians (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 August 2021)
- On 8 August, unidentified non-state armed groups simultaneously attacked 4 villages in the commune of Ouatagouna, killing at least 65 people, injuring 35, and pushing 65 households (390 people) to flee to neighbouring villages (Labbézanga, Ansongo).
- To date, 372,266 people are internally displaced in the country (the highest number since 2013), due to the growing insecurity and violence, while some 140,000 Malians have sought refuge in neighbouring countries (Mauritania, Burkina Faso and Niger).