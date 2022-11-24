Mali – Violence against civilians (DG ECHO, DG ECHO Partners, UN OCHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 November 2022)

On 21 November, armed men on motorbikes attacked a camp for displaced people in Kadji in the region of Gao, killing 11 civilians and injuring one. The attackers set fire to the shelters, food stocks and took away all the livestock.
Since the beginning of the year, violence against civilians in the northern regions has significantly increased with close to 1,000 civilian deaths according to Human Rights Watch.
More than 60,000 civilians were forced to flee the violence and are internally displaced in the urban areas of Gao, Menaka and Kidal towns. As of September, 440,436 people are internally displaced which is a record high number since the start of the crisis in 2012.