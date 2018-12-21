21 Dec 2018

Mali: UNHCR Operational Update, October 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (876.35 KB)

Highlights

Mali still faces major security and political challenges. The council of Ministers on Wednesday, 24 October adopted the prolongation of the state of emergency for another year with effect from October 31st, 2018. In the Secretary General’s latest quarterly report, he denounced the rise in violence against civilian population in the Northern and Central regions of the country. The Disarmament, Demobilisation and Reintegration process has already started. Despite the many challenges linked to this process, it is hoped that a successful disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of the combatants will reduce the human rights violations and enhance peaceful co-existence.

Key Indicators
- 140,276 Malian refugees remain in asylum countries [As of 30 September, 2018].
- 1,024 refugees from Niger newly registered.
- 46 sensitizations on the consequences and dangers of irregular movements.

Priorities
- Support voluntary repatriation of refugees in protracted situations;
- Continue the process of naturalisation for Mauritanian refugees who have indicated their desire for local integration;
- Support and advocate for the functioning of the Appeals Board as well as expedite the granting of refugee status to eligible applicants;
- Strengthen protection to PoCs through socio-economic activities and access to basic rights;
- Strengthen advocacy for the domestication of the Kampala Convention for IDPs;
- Approach other UN Agencies to encourage them to intervene through projects to strengthen basic social structures (“delivering as one” context).

