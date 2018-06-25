Mali: UN Independent Expert undertakes his first mission before the start of the election campaign

GENEVA (25 June 2018) - The Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Alioune Tine, will visit Mali from 25 to 29 March 2018, in the context of growing insecurity before the scheduled elections for the 29 July 2018.

"My focus will be on this pre-election period and on human rights issues. I am aware that the official campaign for the presidential elections is to begin on 7 July 2018, and the vote will take place on 29 July this year. I want to see if the measures are in place for the elections to be held in good conditions,” said the expert.

The visit comes against a backdrop of continuing serious violations and abuses of international human rights law and international humanitarian law in the centre and north of the country, which continue to tarnish efforts to protect civilians and assist victims.

"I am concerned by reports that intercommunal violence in the central and northern region of Mali has escalated dramatically. Added to this is the expansion of the activities of violent extremist groups that terrorise populations with kidnappings, targeted killings and other cruel treatment,” said the expert.

“I intend to use this opportunity to gather information on anti-terrorist initiatives taken by various actors and to assess their impact on the promotion and protection of human rights. I note that another step in the response to these activities of violent extremists is being prepared and I would like to learn about these initiatives.

“I would also like to see if the Security Council resolution of nine months ago, establishing a targeted sanctions regime, has had a deterrent effect. Acts that violate international human rights law or international humanitarian law have been designated as a criterion for the targeted sanctions regime,” the expert added.

During his mission, the Independent Expert will meet with the Malian authorities, the diplomatic corps, representatives of the Integrated Mission for Stabilization of Mali (MINUSMA) and UN agencies, human rights defenders, and civil society organisations.

The information gathered will be used to update the presentation to be made by the independent expert to the Human Rights Council in March 2019, when the report is being released.

ENDS

Mr. Alioune Tine (Senegal) took office as independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali on 1 May 2018. The mandate of independent expert was renewed by the Human Rights Council on 23 March 2018 for a period of one year to assist the Government of Mali in its actions to promote and protect human rights and in the implementation of the recommendations made in Council resolutions . Mr. Tine was a founding member and President of the African Meeting for the Defense of Human Rights (RADDHO) and Coordinator of the Forum of African NGOs at the World Conference against Racism in 2000. Between 2014 and 2018 Mr. Tine was Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He has published many articles and studies on literature and human rights.

For recent reports from the Independent Expert.

The independent experts are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. The Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the United Nations human rights system, is the general term applied to the Council's independent investigative and monitoring mechanisms that address specific situations. countries or thematic issues around the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not part of the UN staff and they do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent of governments and organizations and perform their functions independently.

UN human rights - Mali home page

For additional information and media inquiries, please contact Brian Ruane (+41 22 928 9724 / bruane@ohchr.org)

In Bamako (during the visit): Guillaume Ngefa (+223 94950226 / ngefa@un.org)