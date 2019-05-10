Mali: UN expert says new government must prioritise safety of civilians and end impunity

GENEVA (10 May) - The Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Alioune Tine, says the country’s new government must include good governance and the safety of civilians as top priority objectives.

"The vicious cycle of deadly violence linked to communal conflict persists and leads to serious abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law," Tine said. He urged the administration that took over on 5 May to adopt a holistic, comprehensive and coordinated approach to combat impunity and prevent further violence and abuses.

"Mali faces complex and multifaceted challenges (security, political, humanitarian, social, economic and ecological) that need to be addressed quickly with efficiency and success. And the Malian political leadership must be united to face these challenges threatening the state and society,” Tine said.

"The government must take firm measures to put a definitive end to the cruel, recurrent and fierce violence, as well as violations and serious violations of human rights,” the Independent Expert said. “A multisectoral approach is essential: strengthening the functioning of the judiciary and the fight against impunity are essential elements in the prevention of violence.”

Tine also called on the international community to strengthen its commitment to the Malian State to help it fulfill its obligations, particularly in relation to the humanitarian situation. He noted that the 2019 Humanitarian Response Plan for Mali was only 12 per cent funded at this stage.

ENDS

Mr. Alioune Tine_ (Senegal) took office as independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali on 1 May 2018. The mandate of independent expert was renewed by the Human Rights Council on 23 March 2018 for a period of one year to assist the Government of Mali in its actions to promote and protect human rights and in the implementation of the recommendations made in Council resolutions . Mr. Tine was a founding member and President of the African Meeting for the Defense of Human Rights (RADDHO) and Coordinator of the Forum of African NGOs at the World Conference against Racism in 2000. Between 2014 and 2018 Mr. Tine was Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He has published many articles and studies on literature and human rights.__ _For __recent reports_ from the Independent Expert._

For additional information and media inquiries, please contact Brian Ruane (+41 22 928 9724 / _bruane@ohchr.org)_

In Bamako (during the visit): Guillaume Ngefa (+223 94950226 / ngefa@un.org)