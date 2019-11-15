Mali: UN expert embarks on fourth visit after fresh violence

GENEVA (15 November 2019) – The UN Independent Expert on the human rights situation in Mali, Alioune Tine, will visit the country from 19-28 November 2019.

His visit follows the killing on 1 November of 49 soldiers and one civilian in an attack on a Malian armed forces camp in Ménaka, and violence in early October in the villages of Boukessi and Mondoro in which extremist groups attacked two army camps, killing at least 38 soldiers and forcing local residents to flee their homes.

"These incidents reflect a seriously deteriorating security and human rights situation in the centre and north of the country," said Tine. "I will assess efforts by the Government of Mali and its international partners to protect human rights."

The Independent Expert will focus on the situation of victims and the degree of inclusiveness in the implementation of the 2015 peace accord. He will also evaluate any achievements in the area of transitional justice since his last visit in February 2019.

Tine will pay particular attention to the preparations for any public hearings, and to the coordination of activities related to prosecution and truth seeking, reparations and institutional reforms.

During his 10-day mission, Tine will meet government, legislative and judicial authorities, civil society and victims' associations, non-governmental organisations, the diplomatic corps and United Nations representatives.

He will prepare a report for the Human Rights Council in March 2020.

Mr. Alioune Tine_ (Senegal) took office as independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali on 1 May 2018. The mandate of independent expert was renewed by the Human Rights Council on 23 March 2018 for a period of one year to assist the Government of Mali in its actions to promote and protect human rights and in the implementation of the recommendations made in Council resolutions. Mr. Tine was a founding member and President of the African Meeting for the Defense of Human Rights (RADDHO) and Coordinator of the Forum of African NGOs at the World Conference against Racism in 2000. Between 2014 and 2018 Mr. Tine was Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He has published many articles and studies on literature and human rights._

_The independent experts are part of what is known as __the _Special Procedures_ __of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity._

