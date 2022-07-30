Mali: UN expert to conduct visit to assess human rights situation

GENEVA (29 July 2022) - The UN Independent Expert on the situation of human rights in Mali, Alioune Tine, will conduct an official visit to the country from 1 to 12 August 2022.

“This visit will allow me to continue the overall assessment of the human rights situation in the country and to support the Malian transitional authorities in their efforts to promote and protect human rights, as well as ensure their implementation. During this visit, I will meet with public authorities to discuss the progress made in the implementation of the commitments made on my previous recommendations, particularly in the fight against impunity”, Tine said.

During his visit to Bamako and the rest of the country, Tine will meet with Malian authorities, civil society and victims' associations, non-governmental organisations, diplomats and United Nations agencies.

Tine will present his annual report to the Human Rights Council in March 2023.

Mr. Alioune Tine (Senegal) took office as independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali on 1 May 2018. The mandate of independent expert was renewed by the Human Rights Council on 1 April 2022 for a period of one year to assist the Government of Mali in its actions to promote and protect human rights and in the implementation of the recommendations made in Council resolutions. Mr. Tine was a founding member and President of the African Meeting for the Defense of Human Rights (RADDHO) and Coordinator of the Forum of African NGOs at the World Conference against Racism in 2000. Between 2014 and 2018, Mr. Tine was Amnesty International's Regional Director for West and Central Africa. He has published many articles and studies on literature and human rights.

The independent experts are part of what is known as the Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council. Special Procedures, the largest body of independent experts in the UN Human Rights system, is the general name of the Council's independent fact-finding and monitoring mechanisms that address either specific country situations or thematic issues in all parts of the world. Special Procedures experts work on a voluntary basis; they are not UN staff and do not receive a salary for their work. They are independent from any government or organization and serve in their individual capacity.

