26 Jun 2018

Mali: UN chief calls for calm as clashes leave over 20 dead in Mopti

from UN News Service
26 Jun 2018
In a statement, on Tuesday, issued by his spokesperson, Secretary-General Guterres also called on all parties in the region “to seek a peaceful resolution” of differences and pursue reconciliation through dialogue.

The UN chief also voiced concern over reports of human rights violations committed against the population by Government forces, including in the village of Nantaka, on 13 June.

“He underlines the need to hold perpetrators of all crimes accountable and to bring them to justice,” read the statement, noting that Mr. Guterres welcomed the investigations announced by the Malian authorities and the disciplinary measures taken.

“The United Nations stands ready to assist the authorities,” added the statement.

The Secretary-General also underscored the “urgent need” to address ongoing instability in the central Mali, including through the Government’s integrated security plan for the central regions, with a view to creating conditions conducive to the holding of peaceful presidential elections in July.

