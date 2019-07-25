Mali Situation: Regional Situation Update, April - June 2019

An escalation of security incidents were reported in Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali during the reporting period. This situation is impacting negatively on the protection environment for civilians and limiting activities of humanitarian actors as they have in recent weeks become significant targets. Despite the deployment of Malian forces and MINUSMA as part of Operation Oryx, the central region of Mali continues to be the subject of a disturbing combination of inter-communal conflict, criminality and attacks by armed groups. The porous borders with Burkina Faso and Niger and the difficulty for government forces to deploy in the adjacent areas have allowed many non-state actors (armed groups, militias, drug traffickers) to operate freely, thereby making travel by road precarious. According to security assessments, the prevailing insecurity and violence are likely to continue and will result in worsening levels of vulnerability among populations of concern and additional forced displacements. Since the last issue of the Mali situation report (January-March 2019), the number of persons of concern has increased by 23%.

KEY STATISTICS (AS OF 30 JUNE)

139,994 Malian refugees in Burkina Faso, Mauritania and Niger

8,457 Burkinabe refugees in Mali

438,935 Internally Displaced Persons in Burkina Faso (219,756 IDPs) and Mali (147,861 IDPs) and Niger (71,318 IDPs) sources: UNHCR and Governments

MAIN HIGHLIGHTS