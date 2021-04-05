Mali: Secretary-General condemns "complex" attack on UN Mission camp in Kidal and deplores the death of four Chadian peacekeepers

SG / SM / 20670

The following statement was communicated today by the Spokesperson for Mr. António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations:

The Secretary-General condemns in the strongest terms the complex attack orchestrated today by armed elements against the MINUSMA camp in Aguelhok in the Kidal region. Following this attack 4 peacekeepers from the Chadian contingent were killed and 19 others were wounded. He salutes the courage and bravery of the peacekeepers who vigorously repelled the attack.

The Secretary-General offers his sincere condolences to the Government and people of Chad and offers his deepest sympathy to the families and loved ones of the victims. He wishes a speedy recovery to the injured.

The Secretary-General recalls that attacks against peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law and that their perpetrators are liable to prosecution. He urges the Malian authorities to make all possible efforts to identify and quickly bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous attack.

The Secretary-General reaffirms the solidarity of the United Nations with the people and the Government of the Republic of Mali in their quest for peace.

For mass media • Unofficial document.