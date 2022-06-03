Mali | Response overview (May 2022)

In numbers

1.8 million people projected to be in high acute food insecurity (June–August 2022)

1.2 million children acutely malnourished – a 53% increase compared with 2021

362 907 internally displaced people (IDPs), 162 921 refugees and 742 342 returnees

20–70% increase in food prices compared with the five-year average

The upcoming months are a critical opportunity to scale up humanitarian agricultural assistance in order to sustainably improve the food security of thousands of people, particularly IDPs and host communities

Key points

• For more than a decade, people in Mali have been experiencing various types of shocks that have severely deteriorated their food security and livelihoods. These include insecurity triggering forced population displacements, and agricultural and livestock value chain disruptions; erratic distribution of rainfall and the effects of climate change; the COVID-19 pandemic; and the recent political crisis combined with the financial and economic sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States and the Economic and Monetary Union of West Africa.

• Food and agricultural input prices have increased dramatically in the last few months, which is likely due to reduced agricultural production in 2021 coupled with the eects of COVID-19 on the local economy as well as international sanctions. The drop in the livestock/cereals terms of trade from 20 to more than 30 percent has severely reduced the purchasing power of pastoral households.

Furthermore, the situation is exacerbated by the general increase in food and oil prices due to the war in Ukraine and related global speculation.

• The upcoming lean season is expected to be particularly harsh for vulnerable households as food stocks from previous harvests as well as pastures and water sources for livestock are almost depleted, especially in areas where population and animal density has increased due to significant displacements.