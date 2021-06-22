Mali | Response overview (May 2021)

In numbers

1.3 million people projected to be in acute food insecurity (June–August 2021)

+358 210 internally displaced people (February 2021)

13 815 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 481 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic

USD 14 million still required by December 2021

Key points

• The socio-political turmoil, insecurity and their impact on communities are still the main drivers of food insecurity in Mali, where the situation is exacerbated by the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) which continues to negatively affect households’ economic activities.

• The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) continues to implement preventive and protective measures, such as awareness campaigns, hand washing stations and physical distancing in the context of the pandemic.

• Unusual population movements due to growing insecurity continue in the central and northern regions (Gao, Menaka, Mopti, Segou and Tombouctou). Moreover, disruptions to the movement of livestock is limiting access to pasture, particularly in these conflict-affected zones, where significant livestock losses are reported, affecting access to feed and production.

• To prevent the possible spread of desert locust in West Africa, FAO is working in close collaboration with Mali’s National Centre for Desert Locust Control to set up a monitoring and protection mechanism of crops and pastures, as well as to strengthen the national early warning system and the Centre’s capacities.