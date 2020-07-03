Mali Response Overview – June 2020

Key Points

• The conflict and its impact on communities are still the main driver of food insecurity in Mali, where the situation is now exacerbated by the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the restrictive measure taken by the Government.

• To prevent the spread of COVID-19, FAO has put in place a series of preventive and protective measures, such as awareness campaigns, hand washing stations, physical distancing.

• The ongoing early lean season in western Sahel, Liptako Gourma, and parts of northern Mali, linked to early stock depletion and declining incomes, is triggering the adoption of negative coping mechanisms, whose food insecurity is likely to deteriorate, particularly from June to September 2020.

• To prevent the possible spread of desert locust in West Africa, FAO is working in close collaboration with Mali’s National Centre for Desert Locust Control to set up a monitoring and protection mechanism of crops and pastures and to strengthen the national early warning system and the Centre’s capacities (additional assignment and training of staff, acquisition of materials and equipment).

Planned response by December 2020

990 000 people targeted

animal feed | vegetable and fodder seeds | tillage equipment | deworming | vaccination campaigns | rehabilitation of wells | goat restocking | cash+ | cash for work | unconditional cash transfer programmes | support small-scale businesses that are essential to the food supply chain | Dimitra clubs, farmer field schools, village savings and loan associations and farmers’ organizations | local production of handwashing devices engaging women and youth | assess and analyse the effects of COVID-19 on food security and nutrition | identify the producers most affected by the pandemic to provide them with adequate assistance