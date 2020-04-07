Mali — Research Brief — “Gold Fever” in Mali: An Analysis of Migration Profiles and Dynamics​ (November 2019)

This research project is part of the “Safety, Support and Solutions along the Central Mediterranean Route” programme funded by the United Kingdom’s Department for International Development (DFID) which objectives include improving the understanding of migration trends by governments, humanitarian agencies and national organizations in a bid to formulate appropriate responses for vulnerable communities. The research aims to determine the migration profile of gold miners, routes to the mining sites, decision-making methods; and, identify the mobility patterns conducive to “gold fever”. It also seeks to assess the challenges related to vulnerable people protection around gold mining sites. Data collection took place between March and May 2019 in Sadiola and Kéniéba in Kayes Region, and in Kadiolo and Yanfolia in Sikasso Region.​