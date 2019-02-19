Mali Regional Durable Solutions Project: Promoting Socio-Economic Inclusion & Self-Reliance for Displaced Malians and Host Communities

The conflict that began in northern Mali, in 2012, has reshaped the country’s history and affected the sub-region. Despite a peace deal signed in 2015, significant numbers of Malians remain forcibly displaced across four countries. With the support of the European Union Emergency Trust Fund for Africa, UNHCR, together with its partners, helps enhancing the socio-economic inclusion and self-reliance of Malian refugees and their host communities with a view to enabling long-term solutions. In Mali, UNHCR provides assistance and protection to vulnerable displaced families along those who decide to go back home voluntarily. The objective is to enable those forced to flee to thrive rather than just survive.