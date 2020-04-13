Mali to Receive $25.7 Million for Covid-19 Response

**WASHINGTON, April 10, 2020 **— The World Bank has approved today a $25.7 million International Development Association (IDA)* grant to support Mali’s response to Covid-19. The Covid-19 Emergency Response project will help improve access to health care services and promote an integrated response to Covid-19 through greater screening, detection and treatment of patients; as well as improved laboratory capacity and surveillance.

“The World Bank will support Mali in this difficult time by strengthening public health preparedness and ensuring that patients are being tested and receive adequate treatment and care. This is particularly important in a fragile country like Mali with a weak health system and limited emergency response capacity,” said Soukeyna Kane, World Bank Country Director for Mali.

The Covid-19 Emergency Response project will reinforce the early response already provided by the World Bank through the Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement program (REDISSE).

The World Bank Group is rolling out a $14 billion fast-track package to strengthen the COVID-19 response in developing countries and shorten the time to recovery. The immediate response includes financing, policy advice and technical assistance to help countries cope with the health and economic impacts of the pandemic. The International Finance Corporation is providing $8 billion in financing to help private companies affected by the pandemic and preserve jobs. International Bank of Reconstruction and Development and IDA are making an initial $6 billion available for the health-response. As countries need broader support, the World Bank Group will deploy up to $160 billion over 15 months to protect the poor and vulnerable, support businesses, and bolster economic recovery.

* The World Bank’s International Development Association (IDA), established in 1960, helps the world’s poorest countries by providing grants and low to zero-interest loans for projects and programs that boost economic growth, reduce poverty, and improve poor people’s lives. IDA is one of the largest sources of assistance for the world’s 76 poorest countries, 39 of which are in Africa. Resources from IDA bring positive change to the 1.6 billion people who live in IDA countries. Since 1960, IDA has supported development work in 113 countries. Annual commitments have averaged about $21 billion over the last three years, with about 61 percent going to Africa.