Mali /Niger – Violence in Mali, attack on military post in Niger (DG ECHO, UN, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 July 2019)
On 30 June an attack by armed militia groups reportedly killed between 6 and 26 civilians in Ouenkoro, a Peulh village close to Bankass, Mopti region, Central Mali. Local authorities also estimate that 800 people fled. The Malian Defence forces were called but arrived after the attack.
Since the beginning of the year, an estimated 475 civilians lost their lives in ethnic and intercommunity clashes in what appears to be an unstoppable spiral of violence, particularly in Mopti and Segou regions. This has led to the displacement of 160,000 people since January.
An attack by radical armed groups on a military post in Inates (Tillabery, West Niger) on 1 July resulted in the deaths of 17 soldiers. Civilians were advised by the attackers that the target of their attack was the army and ‘infidels’. The UN Department of Safety and Security (UNDSS) recommended a 48 hour suspension of humanitarian operations in Inatès and Nord-Ouallam (2-3 July).