Mali: Menaka region - Situation Report No. 7 - As of 3 August 2022

This report is produced by OCHA Mali in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 18 to 31 July 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

Inter-community tensions in the Menaka city

35,000 residents identified in Menaka through the analysis of the harmonized framework selected for the WFP assistance program

The radio education program launched by UNICEF in partnership with the International Rescue Committee (IRC) began.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

On 23 July, trucks bound for Gao were forced to return to the Menaka city due to the lack of escort normally provided by the Malian Armed Forces (FAMa) and the signatory armed groups. As a result, a group of people surrounded a vehicle of a signatory movement. The "surrounded" gunmen attempted to disperse the crowd with warning shots, resulting in the death of a child. Three civilians were seriously injured in protests that paralyzed the entire city. Businesses were also set on fire by protesters. The meeting organized by the Authorities did not have the desired effect. From 27 to 28 July, unidentified gunmen killed 17 civilians in Inekar Tadriante and Tafolat. Two wounded evacuated from the conflict areas to the Menaka health center for treatment. These attacks caused further displacement into the Menaka city.