Mali: Menaka region - Situation Report No. 6 - As of 17 July 2022

This report is produced by OCHA Mali in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 11 to 17 July 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

On 11July, threats and intimidation by armed men displaced dozens of households in the village of Tinabaw.

Several dozen households moved to the town of Menaka following the killing of nine civilians by armed groups.

The incursion of armed groups into villages prevented the delivery of assistance and made humanitarian access difficult.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Local and security sources reported a deteriorating security environment throughout the region. Incursions by non-state armed groups (GANE) continue in villages, followed by threats to local populations, resulting in displacement to urban centres. In addition, crimes by armed men remains very high both inside the city and on the outlying roads, including Menaka-Anderamboukane, Menaka-Gao, and Menaka-Kidal.

A very high level of intra- and inter-community tensions is observed within the city of Menaka and the likelihood that these will lead to conflict or confrontation cannot be ruled out.