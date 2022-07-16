Mali: Menaka region - Situation Report No. 5 - As of 15 July 2022

This report is produced by OCHA Mali in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 4 to 10 July 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

New arrivals of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Menaka forced to displace due to security threats.

The health and nutrition humanitarian response targeting displaced women and children in displacemennt sites and assembly areas still needs to be strengthened

The local government started food distribution via a local non governmental organization

Multi-sectoral needs assessments are continuous with the participation of humanitarian and state actors in Menaka.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

New displaced persons from neighboring communities and from the Inekar cercle continued to arrive and register in Menaka. On 10 July, unidentified armed men kidnapped a civilian in Tinabaw town, 25 km south of Menaka, and demanded that residents evacuate the area immediately or face retaliations. In the Inekar cercle, a non-state armed group killed two people and warned residents of a camp, situated 20 km from Inekar, to leave within three days. The increasing threats in the surrounding regions led to further displacement to the town of Menaka. Defense and security forces strengthened security measures inside the town, at the entry and exit checkpoints. Nevertheless, incidents including robberies and intimidation of inhabitants continued in the town and at the outskirts.