Mali : Menaka region - Situation Report No. 4 - As of 3 July 2022

This report is produced by OCHA Mali in collaboration with humanitarian partners. It covers the period from 30 June to 3 July 2022.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Launch of qualitative and quantitative assessments of IDPs' and communities' needs in Menaka

• Ongoing installation of tents at IDP’s sites

• Increased crime in the Menaka city, possibility of new incidents during this Tabaski period

• Strengthening patrol in the city of Menaka by the regular army, FAMa.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Increased crime in Menaka’s city is evidenced by the kidnapping of a well-known local businessman and the killing of a MINUSMA’s civilian contractor. This kind of incident may increase during the Tabaski period.

Also, threats from armed groups against the population lead to further displacement to Menaka within a radius of 15 to 30 km around the city. Since 24 June, armed groups maintained the fear in Tabarate and Imache, located 7 and 15 km from Menaka. They forced the population to leave their localities. However, Defence and security forces patrols were reinforced, but there is an urgent need to extend their presence in the peripheries of Menaka.