Mali - Massacre of civilians - protection crisis (DG ECHO, INSO, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 December 2021)

On 3 December, an unknown armed group attacked a bus transporting local population to the weekly market in Bandiagara, near the village of Songho in Central Mali. After killing the bus driver, they put the bus on fire with all the passengers inside.

According to local sources and international media, 30 civilians were killed of which 21 burnt to death and 17 injured, including children and women.

The Songho Gare bridge is frequently sabotaged by armed groups, and the axes in the area are often subject to irregular controls. The civilian population in the Centre is increasingly victim of attacks and other forms of violence as well as restrictions of movement by armed groups limiting their access to livelihood and basic services.