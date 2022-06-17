Mali - Killing of civilians and displacements ( DG ECHO, UN OCHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 June 2022)

In the Menaka region since March 2022 continuous conflicts between non state armed groups, armed signatory movements and armed forces have been causing hundreds of deaths among civilians and massive population displacements - mainly women and children in search of a safe place. The latest brutal killing happened on Sunday in Izingaz, were more than 20 people including displaced people lost their life.

Including displacements generated by recent violent events on 3 and 11 June, over 55,000 people are forcedly displaced and mostly converging on Menaka, where ongoing humanitarian response faces critical shortages of food, water, sanitation and basic items. On the Niger side, more than 15,000 people escaped to Tillabery and Tahoua regions.

Humanitarian access constraints are increasing, with violence and movements restrictions imposed by armed groups and armed forces. Since March, the Rapid Response Mechanism to which DG ECHO contributes substantially has been providing first assistance to almost 22,000 IDPs, and another 15,000 IDPs will be reached in the next days.