Mali Key Message Update, November 2019

Insecurity continues to negatively impact household food security in conflict affected areas

Key Messages

The overall average harvest throughout the country favors average to above average food availability during the 2019-2020 food year except for some areas facing deficits due to inadequate rainfall in the western Sahel and insecurity in the north and center of the country.

Household access to food is satisfactory due to the availability of domestic production, payments in-kind, below-average food prices, and an improvement in goat/millet terms of trade. Therefore, the majority of households are facing Minimal (IPC Phase 1) food security outcomes.

The average to above average availability of pastures and water sources is favorable to good livestock conditions until the new season starts in June 2020. However, pasture deficits in the western Sahel and disruptions to movement in conflict affected areas are likely to negatively impact livestock feeding conditions and pastoral incomes in those areas.