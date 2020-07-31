Mali Key Message Update: The impact of COVID-19 and insecurity has increased food insecurity in the country, July 2020

Key Messages:

The agricultural season is progressing as usual across the country thanks to average to above average rainfall recorded across the country. Cereal production is forecast to be 19 percent higher than the five-year average thanks to agricultural input support from the Government and partners, expected above average rainfall, and a low impact on agricultural labor due to the relaxation of restrictions related to COVID-19.

The regeneration of pastureland and the replenishment of water points thanks to the recorded rainfall so far this season have ended the pastoral lean season across the country. The improvement in livestock body conditions will trigger the usual increase in livestock prices, which are already similar to or above the average during the Tabaski holiday season. No livestock disease outbreaks have been reported and the vaccination campaign is continuing with the support of partners such as the ICRC and FAO.

Supplies of cereals at markets remain average across the country, with disruptions in some markets in the insecure central and northern areas. Cereal prices are broadly similar to or below the five-year average and improved terms of trade for livestock/cereals are conducive to average household food access.

The extension of COVID-19 to all regions of the country is a concern and is putting a strain on the already limited health structures as they struggle to care for those infected. The resulting economic disruptions increase vulnerability to food insecurity in urban areas, and in remittance transfer areas such as the Kayes region and the Niger River valley.

Crisis (IPC Phase 3) outcomes are ongoing in the Liptako-Gourma region, while Stressed (IPC Phase 2) is present in the western Sahel, the north of the country, and urban centers, which will continue until September. Ongoing humanitarian assistance for food and non-food items by the Government and partners will limit the use of negative coping strategies, particularly for displaced households.