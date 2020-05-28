Mali Key Message Update: Decline in incomes due to COVID-19 is increasing poor households’ vulnerability to food insecurity, May 2020

Key Messages

The spread of COVID-19 to all regions of Mali, except Kidal, and the difficulties in contact tracing are concerns in the country and are putting a strain on the already limited care capacity of health structures. The resulting economic disruptions of COVID-19 are increasing vulnerability to food insecurity particularly in urban areas and in migrant transfer areas.

Market food supplies remain sufficient throughout the country despite disruptions in the areas of insecurity and movement restrictions with neighboring countries due to COVID-19. Cereal prices are generally similar to or below the five-year average and increasing terms of trade for goat/cereals are favorable for average household access to food.

Ongoing humanitarian assistance from the Malian Government and humanitarian agencies to more than 1,200,000 people is improving access to food for poor households in the current pre-lean season period that has been marked by decreased incomes due to measures to combat COVID-19. The setting of price ceilings and the exemptions to restrictions granted to food importers are conducive to maintaining adequate household access to markets.

The ongoing early lean season in the Western Sahel, Liptako Gourma, and parts of the north of the country, resulting from early stock depletion and declining incomes, is leading to the use atypical of coping strategies by poor households. These households find themselves in Stressed (IPC Phase 2) while those in Liptako Gourma with severely degraded livelihoods in a very insecure environment, particularly for the displaced, will find themselves in Crisis (IPC Phase 3) from June to September 2020.