Mali – Insecurity, International Humanitarian Law violations impact on humanitarian situation (DG ECHO, MINUSMA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2022)

On 2 March, 37 charred bodies were found near Diabaly commune (Niono cercle, Segou region). According to local leaders talking to the press, the victims had been arrested by the Malian army between 20 February and 1 March. The government denied any allegations of the army's involvement. On 4 March, the U.N. peacekeeping mission announced the start of an investigation.

The security and human rights situation in Mali has been steadily deteriorating in 2021. Since January 2022 numerous arrests, executions and looting by the Malian army, as well as frequent attacks against civilians by non-state armed groups have been reported, in a general climate of impunity which feeds distrust among the population and affects access to basic services.