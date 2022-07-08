Mali: Hunger Crisis - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF Operation n° MDRML016

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Mali is a Sahelian country, whose economy is largely dependent on agriculture, which in turn is dependent on climatic hazards with recurrent droughts since the 1970s, floods, predators, etc. The agricultural sector is badly affected by recurrent security incidents related to the political situation, inter-communal conflicts, armed attacks, and cattle theft.

Poverty is on the rise, affecting 78.1% of the population at country level, and food insecurity levels are twice as high in female-headed households. External factors such as the health situation, the displacement crisis in the Sahel subregion, and the correlation of the consequences of these same factors in the border countries have led Mali to a situation of increasing food insecurity.

Livestock and crops, which are the main sources of income, are largely affected, as are jobs due to the reduction in economic activities with the socio-economic and security challenges faced by communities. The situation is exacerbated by the COVID-19 health crisis and more recently by the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

The FAO and WFP early warning report of 8 June 2022 emphasizes that the main factors of acute food insecurity in the Sahel region and specifically in Mali are likely to evolve and have bad combined effects in the country over the coming months with serious humanitarian consequences on current vulnerable communities.

Considering the latest IPC projections from June to August 2022, a peak in acute malnutrition is already anticipated, as well as a progressive deterioration of the nutritional situation. The IPC map below shows 37 administrative subdivisions concerned and four IDP sites in phase 3 (Gao, Mopti, Ségou and Timbuktu), five administrative subdivisions and one IDP site probably in critical condition.

The Food Security Cluster has identified a total of 2.8 million affected people to be assisted in 2022, of which 1.8 million should receive emergency food assistance. The figure of 1.8 million is in line with the Harmonised Framework forecast for June-August 2022, which states that 1,684,507 are in phase 3 (in about 37 areas) and 156,560 are in phase 4 (in about 5 areas), making a total of 1,841,067 in need of emergency support in order to mitigate the risk of falling into critical phase and acute hunger

The planning of the actors shows the positioning of food assistance with often unbalanced coverage (deficit for certain months and/or certain localities, and surplus for others over certain periods on an initial need in 2022 of 1,841,067 people identified by the food security cluster. In addition, only about 658,000 people are planning or livelihoods support against an initial need of 2,808,357 people.

The security situation in the country makes access to locality-specific data quite difficult, as does the action of actors to address a growing and widespread food and nutrition crisis in the country. According to available data, the most affected areas are concentrated in the regions of Mopti, Timbuktu, Gao, inaccessible/difficult to access due to insecurity, and Koulikoro, Segou, where access for humanitarian actors would be somewhat more manageable. The most affected Municipalities are displayed in the map on the left.

• 12 areas will be in crisis phase: Gao region: Ansongo, Bourem, Gao, Ménaka region: Ménaka, Kayes: Nioro, Mopti: Bandiagara, Bankass, Djenné, Douentza, Koro, Ségou: Niono and Timbuktu: Gourma Rharous. That is 1,684,507 people in crisis phase or 7.7% of the total population.

• 17 zones in pressure phase: Kayes Region: Diéma, Kidal region: Abeibara, Kidal, Tessalit, Tin Essako, Koulikoro region: Nara, Kati, Mopti region: Mopti: Tenenkou, Youwarou, Segou: Baroueli, Macina, Ségou cercle, Tominian, Sikasso: Yorosso, Timbuktu region: Diré, Goundam, Niafunké and Timbuktu). The number of people who may be in the pressure phase is 4,411,105 or 20.33%.

• 21 zones will be in phase 1 and the district of Bamako. The crisis situation is mainly linked to insecurity, intercommunity conflicts, disruption of socio-economic activities and insufficient rainfall, with a deterioration in livelihoods.

The National Society is a central partner in Mali's "Sustainable Development Goals by 2030" through its National Response Plan 2022. Following the authorities' appeal of 15 June 2022 to humanitarian actors on the complexity of the agri-food situation in the Koulikoro region, this operation is being launched as a response phase in the priority regions in line with the IRCF's "Zero Hunger" plan.