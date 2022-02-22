Mali Humanitarian Response Plan January-December 2022 (January 2022)

OVERVIEW OF THE HUMANITARIAN RESPONSE PLAN 2022

In 2021, an expansion of violence and insecurity from the north and center towards the south of the country was felt by communities surrounded by non-state armed groups, resulting in record numbers of internal displacement. Under investment, chronic poverty, socio-political crisis, conflicts, multi-faceted insecurity and climate change (floods and drought) coupled with the socio-economic consequences of COVID-19 constitute the main divers of the humanitarian crisis.The juxtaposition of these hazards threatens lives, accentuates pre-existing vulnerabilities, weakens the livelihoods of affected households, and reduces their resilience. In addition, recurrent security and physical constraints hinder population access to vital basic social services, sometimes leading them to resort to negative coping or adaptation strategies. For the first time since the beginning of the multidimensional crisis, the November 2021 Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) forecasts that nearly 2 million people (22% of the population) will be suffering from acute food insecurity during the lean season from June to August 2022. This food crisis results from insecurity, inter-community conflicts, disruption of socio-economic activities, and insufficient rainfall, with a deterioration in livelihoods. In addition, the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) reached a record high of 401,850 in September 2021, a fivefold increase from 77,046 in September 2018. As a result, the crisis affects nearly 12.9 million people (compared to 11 million in 2021), of whom more than 7 million (52% women, 56% children, 3% elderly, and 15% people with disabilities) need humanitarian assistance compared to 5.9 million in 2021. Priority needs include food and nutrition security, access to health care, water, sanitation and hygiene, shelter and non-food items, emergency education, and holistic protection services. Nearly one In five people need one or more forms of assistance. If needs go unaddressed lives and livelihoods will be lost.

The people in need by region : are in Mopti (1.6M), Segou (1.2M), Koulikoro (1 M), Sikasso (909k), Kayes (829k). Bamako (644k), Timbuktu (633k). Gao (587k), Kidal (71 k). The needs are distributed between the clusters as follows: Health (4.3M), WASH (3.7M), Food Security (3.6M), Nutrition (3.4M), Protection (3M), Education (2.9M), Shelter & NFI (2.1M) and Emergency response to refugees (110k). Humanitarian partners are targeting 5.3 million people in 2022 through 170 projects requiring a total budget of US 686 million and take into consideration populations critical needs, the operational capacity of aid providers, and the complementarity of interventions with development actions. These projects, submitted by 61 partners, cover all regions and many are multisectoral. This will provide a holistic response to the varied needs of priority groups and sub-groups in the different locations affected by the crisis. The different interventions proposed are in line with cross-cutting issues (protection, accountability, gender, prevention and response to sexual abuse and exploitation, combating gender-based violence (GBV), age, disability, nexus, and cash transfers). In addition, in response to the worsening humanitarian crisis In the central Sahel, particularly In the Uptake Gourma area (Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso). a regional Pool Fund has been set up under the aegis of the West and Central Africa regional office. It aims to strengthen the response capacities of the countries concerned in a coordinated and concerted manner. These interventions focus on emergency response, strengthening access to basic social services and humanitarian protection. The operationalization of this response plan will be articulated around the following four strategic objectives:

Strategic Objective 1 Save and preserve the lives and dignity of at least 80% of vulnerable populations affected by humanitarian crisis or natural disasters through multi-sectoral in-kind and cash assistance addressing their basic survival needs including protection monitoring in priority circles in the northern, central, southern, and western regions by end 2022.

Strategic Objective 2 Enable at least 80% of host populations, IDPs, returnees, migrants, and other vulnerable groups in crisis-affected areas of central, northern, southern, and western Mall to have access to quality basic social services by end-2022.

Strategic Objective 3 . Enable a holistic cross-cutting, integrated or specialized approach on protection, based on human rights-based approach, for at least 80% of affected people across the response, ensuring that protection is at the core of humanitarian action by end 2022.

Strategic Objective 4 Build the resilience of at least 80% of people in at least 75% of regions to cope with shocks, reduce vulnerabilities and Improve livelihood strategies and disaster preparedness by end 2022.