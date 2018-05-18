18 May 2018

Mali: Humanitarian Response Plan (January-December 2018)

Infographic
from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 18 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (420.08 KB)

Strategic Objectives

The Mali Humanitarian Response Plan aims to provide assistance to the most vulnerable, to strengthen access to basic social services, to improve livelihoods and resilience, and to strengthen emergency preparedness. It is part of the humanitarian action strategy launched in Mali and eight other Sahelian countries in 2014 with three regional strategic objectives.

  1. To provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people (residents, returnees, displaced and repatriates) in the north, center and any other crisis-affected area.
  2. Strengthen access to basic services (education, health, nutrition and water, hygiene and sanitation), protection, as well as to basic infrastructure and government services.
  3. Strengthen the livelihoods and resilience capacity of the most vulnerable, as well as emergency preparedness.
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs:

To learn more about OCHA's activities, please visit https://www.unocha.org/.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.