Mali: Humanitarian Response Plan (January-December 2018)
Strategic Objectives
The Mali Humanitarian Response Plan aims to provide assistance to the most vulnerable, to strengthen access to basic social services, to improve livelihoods and resilience, and to strengthen emergency preparedness. It is part of the humanitarian action strategy launched in Mali and eight other Sahelian countries in 2014 with three regional strategic objectives.
- To provide humanitarian assistance to the most vulnerable people (residents, returnees, displaced and repatriates) in the north, center and any other crisis-affected area.
- Strengthen access to basic services (education, health, nutrition and water, hygiene and sanitation), protection, as well as to basic infrastructure and government services.
- Strengthen the livelihoods and resilience capacity of the most vulnerable, as well as emergency preparedness.
