Mali | Humanitarian Response Plan 2022
Mali is experiencing alarming levels of food insecurity. Over 1.8 million Malians are projected to be in high acute food insecurity in June–August 2022. This represents a 41-percent increase compared with the same period last year. Mali’s food crisis results from insecurity, intercommunity conflicts, disruption of socio-economic activities and insufficient rainfall, causing a deterioration in livelihoods. In a context of exceptionally high food prices and low output from the 2021/22 agricultural season, rural families need urgent livelihood support to restore their food production.