Mali | Humanitarian Response Plan 2021

In 2020, Mali has been affected by persistent and multiple shocks. The socio-political crisis, increased insecurity in the central and northern regions and climatic hazards triggered population displacements, disrupted livelihoods, and exacerbated households’ vulnerabilities and food insecurity. In addition, economic difficulties linked to the effects of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are leading to increased humanitarian needs in the country. It is crucial to support vulnerable farmers and pastoralists to quickly restore their livelihoods and strengthen their resilience to future shocks.